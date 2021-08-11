MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The number of poor, unlivable homes in McCracken County Local 6 reported Tuesday has dropped because of an error from the McCracken County Property Valuation Office.
The office made a Facebook post saying there were 215 poor and unlivable homes on Monday.
Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn said there are 148 on Wednesday. He said there was an error.
"I went back through the list, and I noticed that there were some properties that were marked poor and unlivable that shouldn't have been, and I don't know why, but I went through and fixed those," said Dunn.
Dunn is in charge of labeling the properties as very poor and unlivable for tax purposes. He has inspectors that visit the properties. His office inspects the properties to assess their value, oftentimes putting the value at zero dollars.
"Some of these are very old farm homes that haven't been lived in decades, and some of them are homes and neighborhoods that just aren't being maintained, so there is a variety," said Dunn.
Dunn said there are things they look at before labeling a property very poor or unlivable.
“Usually the utilities are off. My staff will sometimes take photos of no meters, power meter, no gas meter, and then they’ll make observations from the outside, such as windows broken, holes in the roof, doors missing, things like that," said Dunn.
The properties are across McCracken County. He looked at how many there are in each taxing district.
"West McCracken so far has the most poor and unlivable homes,” Dunn said. He said Hendron has the second most.
The state of Kentucky said the PVA office is supposed to inspect every property every four years. In McCracken County, they are 58% complete.
Dunn said the unlivable properties could affect the property value of others.
"When it comes to a home like that, we don't consider it significant when we're doing values, but if the homeowner, if one of the neighbors were to call and say ‘Well, the value of my property is reduced because I've got this dilapidated home across the street,’ we can negotiate that into the assessment," said Dunn.
Dunn's numbers show the city of Paducah having 24 very poor and unlivable properties.
Paducah Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said he is still cross-examining those numbers himself.
"Out of that 24, four of them have already been demolished as they come out with their list. Fourteen of them are written up for violations," said Cherry. "One has a permit to do some repairs, so that leaves a total of about four of them that we are still checking their list compared to our list."
Cherry said there are 86 condemned structures in the city. They will remain that way until repaired.
He said they demolish a structure when it becomes a public safety issue.
Dunn and Cherry each said they would like to see those buildings rehabilitated, renovated or donated to the city.
Dunn said his office is a little more than halfway done with its inspections.
He said it could be the end of 2022 or even some time in 2023 before those inspections are complete.
If you would like to buy or donate a property in city limits, call the City of Paducah.
The county does not accept donations. If you would like to buy a property, you are asked to call the McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive's office.