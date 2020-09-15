MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - It's a difficult job, that may be getting harder because of a loss of funding. The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator could lose staff members, as Kentucky deals with the financial impact of COVID-19.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn was told to prepare for a 15% staff cut, meaning he would need to let two full time, or four part time employees go. Dunn's office is continuing to make up for decades of properties being un-assessed or under-assessed by former McCracken County PVA Nancy Bock.
After inspecting about 33%, and assessing around 25% of properties in the county, Dunn is facing the harsh reality of not being able to meet his goal. He wanted to have all properties in McCracken County properly reassessed during his term as PVA. Budget cuts may make that goal impossible.
"I've hired a lot more people, and we really need even a few more people to inspect the whole county. But with potential budget cuts coming soon that's going to delay it," Dunn said. "So there's no way we'll get the whole county inspected in four years."
The pandemic also means his employees are facing a practical impact on their job. They're unable to inspect properties in person.
"Now we're using a two year old aerial. An example, well the aerial we have now was done in 2019 after I got started," Dunn said. "So we have to be careful of our aerial that's supposed to help us! It could take us the opposite direction."
Dunn was only told to prepare for the potential cuts last week. He's looking at possible solutions to keep his employees. Those solutions could mean you pay more when you ask for documents from his office.
"Probably going to have to nickel and time everyone that comes in who wants paper, you know map and that documentation. And I'm looking at other sources, anything that I can do to make money to keep my staff is on the table," Dunn said.
Because he relies heavily on his employees, Dunn says he ultimately cannot afford to cut any staff members. There is a budget meeting on Thursday where he'll be informed by state leaders about how much funding will be cut from his office.