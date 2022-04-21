According to McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn, 99% of the 2022 assessment notices have been mailed and should be arriving in mailboxes shortly.
According to Dunn, the notices include brief details of your property record and a QR code that shows the detailed property record.
If you believe there is a mistake in the records, contact the PVA office at 270-444-4712 or email mccrackencountypva@ky.gov
When Dunn assumed his current position in 2018, he notified residents to the current state of property assessments in the county. Dunn then began a lengthy reassessment process in McCracken County.
In terms of reassessments, the PVA offices says they are 76% completed. Less than half of the City of Paducah, plus Lone Oak and Reidland, are the areas that have yet to be assessed.
To view Dunn's entire letter for the residents of McCracken County, click on the PDF below.