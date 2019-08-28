MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County PVA is continuing to chip away at the property valuation problem that could eventually cost you big bucks.
The McCracken County PVA posted an update on their Facebook Tuesday saying they are now inspecting the Hendron Fire District. That area is marked in dark purple on the map above. The PVA says around 3,100 properties make up the region.
The county is having to go back and make up at least five years of missed property taxes.
Former PVA Nancy Bock is being blamed for the issue. They say she flat out just didn't do her job while in office.
She is currently in jail for stealing thousands of dollars of taxpayers money.
The PVA office says they found millions of dollars worth of property that has never been assessed, which means thousands of dollars in taxes you might have to pay.