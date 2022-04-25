PADUCAH — The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office will host a public information meeting Thursday on property assessments and the appeal process.
As Local 6 reported last week, 84% of properties in McCracken County have seen an increase in their tax assessments. The deadline to appeal property tax assessments is 4 p.m. on May 16.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn says individual appeals will not be discussed during the meeting, but general information on the appeal process will be discussed. Dunn says the homestead exemption will also be discussed during the meeting. That exemption is available for Kentucky homeowners who are at least 65 years old or who are classified as totally disabled and meet other requirements, according to the Kentucky Department of Revenue. For those who qualify, the exemption lowers their property tax liability.
Dunn says anyone is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Emerging Technology Center at 5100 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah.