MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office has now found up to $7.5 million worth of undiscovered property. They're still only working on one district of the county.

The PVA has asked the state, the county, and the city of Paducah for help to hire more assessors for evaluations to go more quickly.

PVA Bill Dunn said all current staff members are out assessing your property.

"We found a few more properties since the last time we talked. We're up to 32 properties now," Dunn said.

Those 32 properties represent millions of un-taxed dollars. The PVA office needs help finding more, and is still waiting on money from the city to hire a part-time assessor.

Paducah City Commissioner Sandra Wilson said that's underway now.

"I've told the city manager that I'm in favor of it," Wilson said. "I think it's a small investment for what could be a nice return on investment for the city."

The next few days could also bring help from the state by a request from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.

"I'm still hopeful that will happen," Dunn said. "I'm told that will happen in October. Of course, in October we will see."

No contracts have been signed, and all Dunn has at this point is everyone's word.

"Overall, anything that could help the city budget helps all of our citizens through out the city. It helps all of our taxpayers," Wilson said.

Ultimately, to help the taxpayer, the PVA office needs help first. And it comes in the form of manpower.