MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Thousands of people living in McCracken County have received their 2019 property tax bills. Those bills are the first since PVA Bill Dunn discovered thousands of properties had not been assessed in years. Some properties hadn't been assessed in decades.
Dunn and his team have spent most of their time this year updating those property values. Dunn said he's already had calls from people that had tax bills doubled. One woman called about her bill that went from $300 to $600. it was due to her property value doubling after years of not being reassessed.
"She wasn't really disagreeing with it. She was just calling to complain," Dunn said. "And I tried to explain it to her, and she just said I still have a right to complain, don't I."
Dunn said he told her: "Yes, you do."
In addition to questions about updated property assessments and values, many property owners were there to ask about homeowner exemptions. The most questions came from people who qualify for the homestead exemption.
In Kentucky, homeowners who are least 65 years old or who are classified as totally disabled and meet other requirements are eligible to receive a homestead exemption. It subtracts $39,300 from the assessed value of their home.
Fran Whittemore visited the PVA office to have her homestead exemption added to her bill, because she has limited income.
"Fixed where it lasts from payday to payday," Whittemore said.
Dunn said this week will be one of the busiest of the year. His office has been preparing for calls and walk-ins all year. Dunn said the timeline to change the dollar value of your assessment has legally passed.
"We can discuss it for next year, but for the tax bill they have in their hand, it's too late to change it," he said.
If you disagree with a tax assessment, there is an appeal process through the Kentucky Department of Revenue. It includes submitting a written protest within 60 days, identifying what you are disputing, and attaching any proof or documentation available to support your protest.
Across the street, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department had a steady flow of people visiting to pay their bills. The sheriff's office said its early-mornings lines stretched out into the hallway.
Dunn said if you have a question about your new assessment, the PVA office can help you get it figured out.
Whittemore was able to get help she needed at the PVA office Monday. "Now I have a new statement, which is less than half of what I was scheduled to pay," she said.
The PVA office is still behind on reassessing thousands of properties in the county. They are also still finding omitted properties.
If you have any questions about your assessment, you can call the PVA office. Any questions about paying your bill can be answered by the sheriff's department.