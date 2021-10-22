MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Properties in McCracken County were under-assessed or not assessed at all for decades under former Property Valuation Administrator Nancy Bock. Since then, current PVA Bill Dunn has been working to get the county assessments back to where they need to be. Dunn says the under-assessed properties in McCracken County are a burden on some taxpayers.
"You're overpaying because other people are underpaying. That's really the purpose of the PVA, is to reassess property periodically to ensure everyone is assessed at 95 to 100% of their actual market value," Dunn said.
They'll be partnering with CycloMedia to utilize the companies service called"Street Smart." It works like Google's StreetView, where PVA assessors will drive a car that has a high-resolution camera on top, around McCracken County. The camera will take a photo every 16 feet, which the PVA office will then use to assess properties.
"This will allow us to see what's there without sending a staff member out. So it will help us on time and save money on personnel," Dunn said. "We're going to use those to help speed up our progress of reassessing the county. Right now we're 64% through the county. We still have to finish Reidland, Lone Oak, and the city."
Dunn says the new system will also allow them to keep up with road conditions throughout the county. Dunn says the new camera will be brought to the PVA's office the first week of November.