McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn says his office has received confirmation from the state that vehicle assessments have been updated to match their 2021 value.
Dunn added that the county clerk's office has the correct tax amount.
If you paid your vehicle tax bill before the commonwealth updated assessments, the State Treasurer's office will send a refund for the overpayment.
If you purchased a vehicle in 2021, you are asked to contact your local PVA office to lower its assessment.
To contact the McCracken County PVA's office, call 270-444-4712 or email mccrackencountypva@ky.gov