MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County has reached a settlement with Walgreens.
We've previously reported that both Walgreens locations in the county were attempting to cut their tax burdens. The company was appealing the county PVA's assessment of the Lone Oak Road and Irvin Cobb Drive locations.
Property records show Walgreens sold its lease of the Lone Oak Store to a real estate group in 2016 for about $5 million.
That's the number the McCracken County PVA office used for the property's assessed value. But in 2020, Walgreens said the property was not worth $5 million, but $2.5 million — half of what they sold it for.
In a settlement, the county and the company have agreed on $4.3 million.
For the Irvin Cobb store, the 2015 purchase price was $5.8 million. Walgreens claimed the property is worth $2.65 million. Now, the county and company have settled on almost $4.7 million.
In a statement sent to Local 6, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said: "Walgreens fought us for 1.5 years, attempting to not pay their fair share of property tax to support our local government, schools, fire departments and other agencies. In the end, they failed, and our county prevailed."
The Lowes on Irvin Cobb Drive is also appealing it's assessment.
The PVA said that property was valued at $8.7 million in 2019. Lowes claims it was worth $4.7 million in 2020 and will be worth $3.8 million in 2021.