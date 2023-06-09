PADUCAH — The Paducah/ McCracken County Read and Feed program is nourishing kids' bellies and minds with free lunch and food each Thursday in June.
According to the program's social-media page, they meet at 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Rotary Park.
The group says they're a community-funded program offered to kids from birth to age 18, though it's geared more towards kids of preschool and elementary school age.
During each group gathering, volunteers either read a book aloud or offer interactive activities. Kids can take books home and enjoy a free lunch.
Attendies received a free insulated lunch-bag from Kynect during the first meeting of June.
You can keep up with updates from the Read and Feed program by following their Facebook page, here.