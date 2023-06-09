PADUCAH — The Paducah/ McCracken County Read and Feed program is nourishing kids' bellies and minds with free lunch and food each Thursday in June. 

According to the program's social-media page, they meet at 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Rotary Park.

The group says they're a community-funded program offered to kids from birth to age 18, though it's geared more towards kids of preschool and elementary school age. 

Read and Feed

Local 6's Jason Thomason was present at the Summer's first Read and Feed meet-up on  Thursday. 

During each group gathering, volunteers either read a book aloud or offer interactive activities. Kids can take books home and enjoy a free lunch. 

Attendies received a free insulated lunch-bag from Kynect during the first meeting of June. 

You can keep up with updates from the Read and Feed program by following their Facebook page, here

Read and Feed