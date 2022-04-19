MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — For the second night in a row, voters in McCracken County heard from candidates running for public office. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP chapter held its McCracken County Candidate Forum Tuesday night.
Incumbent Judge Executive Craig Clymer is running for a second term. During the forum, he highlighted what he's done to help improve the county during his first term in office.
"Brought the county financial status from poor to stable. Two, increased the pay for sheriff's deputies. Protect the people. Three, economic development. Four, joint city-county 911. Five, Paducah McCracken County water merger. Six, the airport terminal. Seven, Carson Park upgrades. Eight, county-city collaboration. Nine, solar ordinance and 10, improving race relations in our county," Clymer said.
Local real estate developer Matt Moore is running against Clymer in the Republican primary. Moore did not attend Tuesday night's forum.
McCracken County Commissioner Jeff Parker and former Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham will appear on the primary ballot for District 2. They both talked about spending tax dollars responsibly.
Parker said: "We got about $8 million in the reserves at this point, and it's growing, so we can once again pay our bills. We restored finances and shored up the sheriff's department."
Abraham said: "I understand what teams are. As a taxpayer, I am part of that team. So, if you vote for me and I get elected, you can be sure I will represent you to the best of my ability and look you in the eye and talk to you, not at you."
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman is running unopposed for District 1. Democratic candidate Yolanda Johnson will face off against Republican County Commissioner Eddie Jones in the general election for the District 3 seat.
Retired Police Capt. Wesley Orazine and McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Norman are running to become the next McCracken County sheriff. Tuesday night, they both talked about their goals for the sheriff's department.
"I'm going to continue our Badges of Hope program, and we're in the process right now to expand it. We want to continue to be compassionate to those needing help, but on the flip side, we are also going to continue our tradition of going after drug traffickers — those that poison our community," Norman said.
Orazine said: "Our Paducah Police Department has been accredited for more than a decade. I would like to push the policies and the procedures through the McCracken County Sheriff's Department to see that we have those checks and balances and get the department accredited."
The winner of this race will replace Sheriff Matt Carter.
The Kentucky primary will be held on May 17.