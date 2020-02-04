PADUCAH — Tuesday, many of you voiced your concerns to McCracken County leaders about a proposed insurance premium tax.
Leaders say they need to raise revenue.
Many who attended Tuesday's public meeting say they're worried they cannot afford it. They want the county to be more transparent about how their tax dollars are being spent.
Mary Keen says it will impact people living on fixed incomes, like the elderly.
"What are they going to do?" Keen says. "They're going to go without food. They're going to go without their medicine. They're going to go without medical care in order to take and pay a tax that has newly been imposed on them."
Ronald Ward says the county already has enough taxes. He says he wants the county to be open about its expenses.
"They need to disclose the whole budget to us, where we can look at it better," Ward says. "They're just throwing out the highlights for us to look at, and that's all they're throwing out."
It was a full house, with more than 25 people speaking at the podium. Many say the county needs to think things through before they take action.
The proposed tax would be 6.9% for auto insurance and 4.9% for casualty, fire and all other risks.
You can read the full proposed ordinance here: