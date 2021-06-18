Old pipe (copy)

This April 2020 photo shows the old pipe that had to be replaced on New Hope Church Road after the culvert washed out in flash flooding. 

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — New Hope Church Road in southeastern McCracken County is back open, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday. The road has been closed near the 3 mile marker since April 29

The road closed at that location — between Kentucky 1386 and KY 786 — after flash flooding washed out a culvert on April 29. 

KYTC says efforts to repair the culvert were delayed, because COVID-19 restrictions caused production issues at the fabrication facility providing the new 50-foot-long steel culvert. That culvert was delivered last week. A McCracken County Highway Maintenance crew placed and back-filled around the new culvert this week, KYTC says, 

While the road has reopened, the cabinet warns drivers that a a temporary cap has been put on top of the excavation. A permanent asphalt cap will be added after the site settles, which will take several months. 

Additionally, a lane restriction will be in effect Monday while a KYTC maintenance crew completes riprap installation and other finishing work around the culvert. 