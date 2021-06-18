MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — New Hope Church Road in southeastern McCracken County is back open, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday. The road has been closed near the 3 mile marker since April 29.
The road closed at that location — between Kentucky 1386 and KY 786 — after flash flooding washed out a culvert on April 29.
KYTC says efforts to repair the culvert were delayed, because COVID-19 restrictions caused production issues at the fabrication facility providing the new 50-foot-long steel culvert. That culvert was delivered last week. A McCracken County Highway Maintenance crew placed and back-filled around the new culvert this week, KYTC says,
While the road has reopened, the cabinet warns drivers that a a temporary cap has been put on top of the excavation. A permanent asphalt cap will be added after the site settles, which will take several months.
Additionally, a lane restriction will be in effect Monday while a KYTC maintenance crew completes riprap installation and other finishing work around the culvert.