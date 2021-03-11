shemwell1.jfif

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools again has a full school board, after board members voted Thursday to appoint Alice Shemwell to the seat vacated by Chris Taylor in January. 

Taylor, who was the board's chair, resigned in January, pointing to family issues and a rift between himself and members of the board, who he did not name

Shemwell ran against Taylor in November, losing the race by just 14 votes

Board members voted unanimously to appoint Shemwell to fill the empty board seat during a special called meeting Thursday. 

Alice Shemwell says she's ready to get to work on the McCracken County School Board. 

During the meeting, Shemwell said she's ready to get to work. 

"I had thought I probably would never get to this position. I'm very excited. I want to give back to community," Shemwell said. "I have a lot of things we hopefully we can do. McCracken County has a fantastic school system, but we can always improve." 

While Shemwell will fill the seat Taylor vacated, that doesn't mean she will become board chair. When Taylor resigned, the board voted to make Melanie Burkeen chair

Shemwell will represent the school board's 5th District. 