MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County School Board Chairman Chris Taylor is running for reelection, he announced Tuesday.
Taylor was first elected to the McCracken County Board of Education in 2016. He represents District 5, which includes Farley and part of Reidland. Taylor has served as the board's chair since 2019.
In a news release, Taylor said he filed to run for reelection on Tuesday. Taylor asked voters for their support "as we continue the work we began four years ago to strengthen our community by providing a first-rate education and a wide array opportunities for every student in McCracken County. I look forward to maintaining a strong working relationship with Superintendent Steve Carter and my fellow Board members as we strive for excellence and focus on student learning and achievement."
Taylor said he has two goals in mind for the district if he is reelected.
"First, we have more work to do to ensure all graduates of McCracken County High School are career- and college-ready. That work begins as early as preschool and carries on throughout a student's academic career," Taylor said in the news release.
"Second, we must continue to engage the community and our school district stakeholders to help inform Board decisions," the incumbent candidate said. "Transparency is critical to the success of McCracken County Schools. I welcome dialogue from students and families, district employees, businesses, and other members of the community to help guide priorities for our district."