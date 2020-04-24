MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Schools Board of Education is ending the school year for students a bit earlier than planned.
On Friday, board members approved Wednesday, May 6, as the last day for students.
Thursday, May 21, was the original last day for students.
All schools will have 1,062 students hours on May 6 which is the minimum required by the state for a full school year.
Each school will be communicating with parents/guardians on picking up personal items and returning class materials.