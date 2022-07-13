MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — School security is again under a microscope after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and other recent mass shootings.
Those tragic events, along with Kentucky legislation scheduled to go into effect Thursday, are causing a local school district to make some changes.
McCracken County Schools is switching over to a school-based law enforcement agency, or SBLEA. Superintendent Steve Carter says the change will “make school safety more efficient.”
There will be small changes, like less paperwork.
Under the new agency, the department will no longer have to renew its commission every four years. It will last until an officer retires or is decertified, but the most significant change will be the expanded jurisdiction.
Kentucky House Bill 63 requires the assignment of school resource officers to schools by Aug. 1, and the measure lays out changes for school law enforcement.
McCracken County Schools Director of Campus Police Austin Guill says their security now extends beyond school property. It’s a necessary change, because so many events happen off campus.
“We have a prom at the convention center, downtown Paducah. You know, if that space is being utilized by the school for an extracurricular activity, we will have jurisdiction there,” says Guill.
It also allows them to cover roads adjacent to school property.
Guill says in previous years there have been accidents 100 yards away from a school that they can't help with.
“It was a little bit of a time waster to have to call the county sheriff's department for a non-injury collision that we could've handled in 20 minutes, but we had no jurisdiction. Becoming an SBLEA will change that,” says Guill.
Guill understands parents are concerned about school safety, especially right now. He wants to assure them that campus security is their first priority.
“It seems like, if you look at it, a lot of things will be changing, but like I said, our role doesn't change at all. It just gives us that little extra opportunity to take care of things on and around our campus that previously we would have to call another agency for,” Guill says.
The change to an SBLEA gives the campus police the opportunity to provide assistance to neighboring agencies, like the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Paducah Police Department.
The campus police is a standalone agency, but it files records with the McCracken County Board of Education.
McCracken County school resource officers currently on staff will transfer into the agency.
They're also looking to hire two more officers by the start of the school year.