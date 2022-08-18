MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Just days into the school year, the McCracken County School District was tested when it comes to safety.
One incident involved a young man who tried to enter multiple schools over the past few weeks. Another incident happened on a school bus.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter and McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tell Local 6 they want to be completely transparent about the incidents and give parents all information.
One situation happened Wednesday morning at Lone Oak Intermediate.
Carter says a 20-year-old former student tried to get into the school, saying he wanted to visit a former teacher. Carter says the man never got close to making it inside because staff had doors locked and followed every safety screening and protocol.
"Our school administration executed the safety measures, and knowing the community, knowing this is a former student, but however he did not have any business to conduct at the school, so we told him to leave the premises and he did," Carter says.
Employees recognized the young man, but felt the situation was suspicious and called 911.
"That's right, and we contacted law enforcement, because there are some times when things just don't seem right," Carter says.
Deputies with the sheriff's department tracked him down, and they say the man told them he was looking for a job. Local 6 learned he also tried to get into an elementary school’s Back-to-School Night on Aug. 4. He was not allowed inside then either. He told staff he had a child enrolled at the school, but staff could not validate that claim.
"Our building's administration has done a phenomenal job ensuring who isn't allowed to be in the building and not allowing them in the building at all," Carter says.
Norman says deputies worked on this case late into the night to find all the facts.
"At some point you're going to say 'what if,' and I don't want anybody at our schools to ever have to say 'what if,'" Norman says.
They say the man has been barred from all schools. Norman and Carter acknowledged that rumors have been circulating on social media.
Local 6 asked why they did not immediately put the schools on lockdown or alert parents. They say there was never a threat to students, and the man never indicated he wanted to harm anyone. Norman believes there is a mental health issue behind the incident, and he says he wanted to gather all the facts.
"The parents and the kids deserve to know 100% of the facts, and we did not want to get it wrong on the front end and create a panic," Norman says.
"If at any point in time there was an immediate threat, we would go into a lockdown and we would notify parents," Carter says. "Staff did everything right."
The other incident involved two students fighting on a school bus.
One student threatened to bring a knife and gun to the high school Friday.
That student was taken in to the juvenile detention center and faces a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.