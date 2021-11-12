PADUCAH- Faculty in the McCracken County School district were able to get their booster shots Friday through Strawberry Hills Pharmacy.
This after more than 20 students at Heath Middle School are quarantining because of close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Seven students tested positive, strictly in the sixth grade class. They will have to quarantine until at least Tuesday and can't be showing symptoms of COVID-19.
On Friday, teachers and staff in the McCracken County School district had the chance to get their COVID-19 booster shots. The shot gives them more protection against the virus and more confidence going forward in the school year.
Kelly Rottman, a Spanish teacher in the district, got hers so she can safely keep her students in the classroom.
"You get to learn a lot more about their personalities, they're more comfortable asking for help, you get to have a lot of laughter, and just feel that connection," Rottman said. "I feel like they're actually learning and not just sitting at a computer pretending to do their work, or going to Google Translate, or something."
With 5 to 11-year-old children now eligible to get vaccinated the district is looking at possibilities of offering a community clinic to get more people vaccinated.
"This being a community issue we will continue to work with our community health partners in providing information related to vaccines and potentially vaccine clinics if we see that they need assistance with that," Superintendent Steve Carter said.
Rottman thinks students seeing students get their boosters will send a positive message throughout the district.
"I think a lot of times the students look up to us to see what we're doing. So I think by getting the vaccine it kind of spreads that message of trying to get vaccinated, and stop the virus, and still take it seriously," Rottman said. "We're about to hit the holidays and cold weather and being inside, so it is a big concern for me to not have a spike."
The district is monitoring the county's incidence rate for COVID-19. Carter says going into the next week, masks will remain optional for students.