THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... FULTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... HICKMAN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... CARLISLE COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 215 PM CDT. * AT 1009 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED CONTINUED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RADAR ESTIMATES AND SPOTTER REPORTS INDICATE 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL HAS ALREADY FALLEN OVER THE ADVISORY AREA, AND WITH ANOTHER 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE, URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS EXPECTED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, FULTON, HICKMAN, CLINTON, LA CENTER, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, BROOKPORT, BARLOW, MOUND CITY, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT, CAYCE, LYNNVILLE, FULGHAM, SEDALIA AND LOVELACEVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...SOAKING RAINS EXPECTED ACROSS PARTS OF THE QUAD STATE REGION TODAY... .AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE QUAD STATE REGION TODAY. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SYSTEM MAY PRODUCE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, AND UNION. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, LIVINGSTON, MARSHALL, AND MCCRACKEN. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, SCOTT, AND STODDARD. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * PERSISTENT RAINFALL THROUGH THE MORNING, COMBINED WITH SHORT PERIODS OF MORE EFFICIENT AND INTENSE RAINFALL RATES, MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING IN THE WATCH AREA. * LOOK FOR GRADUAL RISES IN WATER LEVELS IN SMALL DITCHES, STREAMS, AND CREEKS THROUGH THE MIDNIGHT HOUR. MORE INTENSE RAINFALL RATES EARLY THIS MORNING WILL CAUSE MORE RAPID FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND POORLY DRAINED URBAN AREAS. ANY THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT COULD WORSEN RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN ISOLATED LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&