MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools has new policies of checks and balances after another incident involving former superintendent Brian Harper.
A management letter by the accounting firm, Kemper CPA Group of Paducah, says Harper violated state law by having safety entrances installed at three elementary schools without going through the required competitive bidding process.
The letter says Harper "instructed finance and facility maintenance management to ignore the bid requirement" to speed up the improvements to the schools. Because of that, the letter says the district may not have received the best prices or quality.
The school district reported the incident to the Kentucky Department of Education. School Board Attorney Butch Bradley said the district then brought in an architect to review the safety entrances.
This was not the only incident involving Harper. He was also under investigation by Kentucky State Police for alleged misuse of a school vehicle. Harper resigned in March. Since then, the McCracken County School Board has established new policies to prevent similar incidents.
Bradley said every time the new superintendent, Steve Carter, approves an expense, it must be signed off by the assistant superintendent and reviewed by the school board attorney.
"Those are the things that this board put in place before the new superintendent, Mr. Carter, became superintendent of McCracken County Schools, so that we have a checks and balances of what the superintendent is doing," said School Board Chair Chris Taylor.
Carter told Local 6 any scheduled days off are sent to the board attorney as well. In addition, Carter requested that the monthly superintendent expense report be available to school board members.
“It’s being good stewards for the public, and there’s nothing wrong with checks and balances. And a lot of those things are in place to protect everyone involved," said Carter.
Kemper CPA also conducted an audit of the McCracken County School District. The firm says the audit report is clean, but did provide some suggestions for improvement.