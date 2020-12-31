McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools says you may get more money on your P-EBT card due to the amount families received in November being incorrect.
The school district says in spring 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture approved P-EBT to allow families of Kentucky students receive money for groceries to replace meals missed at school due to distance learning during the pandemic.
The school says the USDA approved the state to provide P-EBT for students based on school days spent distance learning in August and September due to the pandemic.
However, the school says the amount on the P-EBT cards that the McCracken County Schools families received in November was incorrect.
The school says this prompted the district to submit updated information to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about the number of virtual days each student in the district was eligible for.
The district says each student that had five consecutive days or more of virtual learning during August and September will receive additional funds on their P-EBT cards in January.
The school says the funds will be added to the card with the student's name that was received in November. Students will get $5.86 per eligible school day in August and September, with the total amount received varying for each family.
McCracken County Schools says they are not responsible for issuing these cards. If you need to replace the card received in November call, 888-979-9949. If you have not received a card, call 855-306-8959 and choose the ‘food benefits’ option.