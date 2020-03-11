MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — While there have been no coronavirus cases in west Kentucky, the McCracken County School District is making preparations and taking precautions to help protect its approximately 7,000 students.
Superintendent Steve Carter said as of Wednesday, there are no plans to cancel classes. But, should there be a need, the district is working on a temporary application for non-traditional instruction days. That would allow students to continue their lessons at home — such as taking courses online or via packets — if schools need to be closed.
The school board will vote on whether to approve the application during a special meeting at 8 a.m. Friday. If the application gets the green light, the state would need to make final approval.
In addition, members of the school district are expected to join other officials at the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Thursday morning for a webinar on the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, maintenance crews with the district used electrostatic sprayers to sanitize the seats of school buses. By applying an electric charge to the sanitizing liquid, the sprayer ensures the entire surface is cleaned. Carter said this is the first year the district is using the electrostatic sprayers.
"Buses are areas that a lot of students interact with one another daily. And you want to get those things cleaned as quick as possible," said Carter.
Carter said the district is also prioritizing the cleaning and sanitizing of frequently-touched surfaces, like door handles.
On Monday, Carter sent out a letter to staff, parents and students, letting them know that the district is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak closely, is continuing to work with local and state health department officials, and is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The letter also has recommendations from the Purchase District Health Department, which includes the following:
- Get a flu shot at your local health department, primary care provider or local pharmacy.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cough or sneeze into an elbow or using a tissue and placing immediately in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid shaking hands.
"Specifically, talking points for students. And again, one of the most important talking points is to make sure you use proper hygiene and wash your hands, stay home when you're sick, and just be aware of your surroundings," Carter emphasized. "As the information keeps coming out, we want to make sure we share that."
Carter said as of Wednesday afternoon, the basketball team is still scheduled to play in the state tournament next Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. But the district is closely monitoring the situation daily to see if plans need to change.