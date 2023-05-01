MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - Josh Hunt has been named the new superintendent of McCracken County Schools.
Hunt will start his new role July 1.
This comes as current superintendent Steve Carter is set to retire at the end of next month.
Hunt is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Secondary Education at Christian County Schools.
He tells us he's ready to get to know his new colleagues and the student body.
