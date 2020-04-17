PADUCAH -- McCracken County High School and Reidland Middle School have both been recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for their commitment to music education.
These two McCracken County schools are the only two schools in Kentucky that made the NAMM Foundation's 2020 list of Support Music Merit Award winners.
The NAMM Foundation gives the Merit Award to schools throughout the country to their recognize music education programs.
148 schools made the list this year. The full list of winners can be found on the NAMM Foundation website.
The award is based on course offerings, the number of fully certified music educators, student performance groups and awards, and support at the school building and district levels.