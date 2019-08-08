Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The approximately 7,000 students at McCracken County Schools will all have the option to get free meals every school day.

Starting on Friday, the first day of school, the district will offer free breakfasts, lunches and afternoon snacks through Community Eligibility Provision, a program under the National School Lunch Program.

CEP is for school districts with a high percentage of "direct certified" students — those that are homeless, migrants, in foster care, or SNAP-eligible. McCracken County Schools Food Services Director Sara Jane Hedges said when direct certified students make up more than 40% of a district's student population, it can be a good time to apply for the program.

The program allows McCracken County Schools to offer five-component meals to students at no cost to them. If a student eats a free breakfast, lunch and snack every day, the student saves roughly $6 to $7 daily.

"A full belly is going to really create for an open mind in the classroom," said Hedges.

McCracken County Schools previously had six cafeterias under the CEP program, then eight. But this school year is the first time the program is district-wide, covering all 10 cafeterias. McCracken County High School and Concord Elementary are the latest schools added to the program.

"The convenience part of it, I think, will be a very, very positive thing to our parents," Hedges said.

Because the CEP program provides free meals for all students, it eliminates the cash flow from students who had paid for their meals. To create revenue, the district's food service department is reimbursed by the state for every free meal it provides to a student. That means there needs to be a high participation rate from students for the food service department to get enough revenue to sustain itself. Simply put, when more students choose to eat the free meals, Food Service gets more reimbursements to help continue operations.

"(It's) the same meal that we would serve any other time," said Hedges. "That means all the regulations of the American Dietetic Association, along with the Kentucky Department of Education. We want them to come eat with us and get that healthy meal so that they can reach their potential in the classroom."

Hedges added that they try to design the menu based on what kids enjoy eating and buy from local farms when they can for fresh produce.

Hedges also said they need 83% of district families to fill out the Home Income Form in order for the district to remain in the CEP program. Information from the HIF forms is used by the district to apply for funding. The form can be accessed by visiting the Food Service page on the district website.

This school year, the Marshall County School District is also offering meals at no cost to all its students under the CEP program.

You can find out more information about this story and others by following Chris Yu on Facebook and Twitter.