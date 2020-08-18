PADUCAH -- Tonight, the McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education voted to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 24.
Although MCPS will begin virtually, the district’s goal is to implement Plan B on the Return to School Roadmap (A/B schedule with the virtual learning option) beginning on August 31.
In Plan B, Group A will go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Group B will go on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays will be at-home remote learning days for all students with teachers working from the school site to provide remote instruction.
MCPS will work to make sure all students in each family will be in the same group. Watch for additional, detailed information from your school’s administration and/or your child’s teacher(s) regarding the alternate day plan.
“In these extraordinary times, we believe it is best to cautiously proceed with this schedule,” said Superintendent, Steve Carter.
“Please know these decisions are the result of much research and discussion. MCPS will continue to keep our students, staff, and community’s health and safety at the heart of every decision.”