MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools released a statement Monday night regarding videos circulating online containing the use of racist slurs, purportedly made by McCracken County students.
"We were recently made aware of social media videos showing individuals using deeply offensive racial slurs. McCracken County Schools does not condone or uphold these actions or any type of racist behavior. McCracken County Schools is committed to fostering an environment that promotes a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. We acknowledge that this is an ongoing effort and that we as a district have a responsibility to educate students on empathy and dignity. We will continue to address these issues in order to move towards a stronger, more inclusive school district.
"The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits the disclosure of protective information and prevents us from commenting on the specific content of any of the videos."