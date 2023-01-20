MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced he plans to retire on June 30.
He made that announcement at this week's school board meeting.
Carter spent the day Friday visiting some of the district's schools, where students and staff expressed how sad they will be to see him go.
In a statement, McCracken County School Board Member Tiffany Watson described Carter as a servant leader.
“He will be truly missed," she says.
After years as superintendent of McCracken County Schools, Steve Carter is ready to retire.
The decision wasn't easy to make.
“Sometimes in life, things happen that kind of change plans, and that's kind of happened in the last couple of months for me,” Carter says.
He will stay superintendent until the end of the school year.
He made the announcement now, so the school board has enough time to thoroughly search for his replacement.
“They have to develop a screening committee that is made up of various stakeholders, parents, teachers, administrators to go through. Then, you have to have an opportunity to collect resumes and applications,” says Carter.
From there, it's up to the school board to conduct interviews based on recommendations.
The process will take months.
In that time, Carter and the school district will be tackling their last semester together.
He wants it to be business as usual.
“Keep doing what you do. The expectation, the standard of excellence. Take advantage of everything that is here to be taken advantage of,” Carter says.
To the next superintendent, he has some words of advice.
“There's not any one thing that we hang our hat on. We hang our hat on everything. And whatever you do, get engrained in the community and be McCracken Proud,” says Carter.
The school board voted to use the Kentucky School Board Association's superintendent search service.
The service will help advertise for the position and provide access to a network of aspiring superintendents.
Carter began his four-year term in July 2019.
He has 27 years of experience in education, including 21 years as a school administrator.