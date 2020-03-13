MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County Schools will be delivering breakfast and lunch to students while they are out of school due to the coronavirus.
Meal delivery will begin Monday, March 16. There will be three ways to get meals.
1. Buses will be running their normal bus routes and delivering meals daily from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. If you would like a meal, please wait outside for the bus to arrive at your home.
2. Satellite stops will be made at six locations from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. You should look for a McCracken County school bus at the following locations.
- Banks Grocery on Lone Oak Road
- Destiny Church at the corner of Berger Road & Old Mayfield Road
- Rural King on Cairo Road
- Forthman foods on Highway 60 West
- Farley Elementary on Husbands Road
- Gospel Mission on the corner of Benton Road & Said Road
3. Every school cafeteria will be open daily 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. to pickup breakfast/lunch.
If you would like to have breakfast/lunch delivered to your home and you are not already on a bus route, click here to submit your name and address.