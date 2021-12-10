MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – A second grader from Paducah has turned a class assignment for Veteran's Day into an unlikely pen pal.
Elli Johnston, a student in Whitney Howard's second grade class at Concord Elementary, was asked to write a thank you letter to a veteran of her choice.
When Elli went home that night she asked her mom, Kelsey Johnston, who she should write.
Kelsey suggested the husband of a close friend, Capt. Josh Marshall, an Iraq War veteran who is currently stationed at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
Although Elli had never met Capt. Marshall before, Kelsey says she was eager to write the letter.
When the letter was sent, Elli and Kelsey didn't know if they would get a response, or if the letter even reached Capt. Marshall. But a few weeks later, Elli's teacher found a letter in the mail along with another surprise.
Not only did Capt. Marshall write Elli back, but he sent mini U.S. Army flags for Elli and her entire class.
"She was so excited and completely surprised," Kelsey Johnston said. "Elli was so thrilled everyone in the class received a gift."
Kelsey added Capt. Marshall was very touched by the letter, and it shows how important it is to support veterans.
"We teach our kids to have respect for people in the military," Kelsey said. "We try to teach them what it is our service members do, and what they sacrifice for our country."