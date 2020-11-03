PADUCAH — The lines moved relatively fast and there were no major issues. The McCracken County clerk said it was a smooth Election Day.
About 13,000 people voted Tuesday at the 12 voting locations throughout McCracken County. Among the locations was the courthouse, which was designated as the supercenter, meaning people from any precinct can vote there. There were 14 voting booths in the courthouse basement, much more than during the early voting period.
County Clerk Julie Griggs said another reason lines moved relatively fast Tuesday was because she was able to dedicate her entire staff to help with the voting process.
“Since the office was closed today except just for voting, I’ve been able to utilize my whole staff, said Griggs. “So that that’s all we’ve been doing is voting, and that has made a big difference in moving the voters along.”
Among the people who voted at the courthouse Tuesday was Debra Martin, who cast her ballot just after 5 p.m. She said the entire process, including waiting in line, only took about 10 minutes.
“It was much smoother. I procrastinated all day just assuming the line would be long. And it was really smooth," said Martin. “I was just really relieved and pleased. I was pleased to see everyone wearing masks and hand sanitizers, and you know, the way they do the pens so that everything’s sanitized down. But everyone also seems to be in a good mood and happy to be here.”
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the county clerk’s office said roughly 35,000 people in McCracken County voted, which include not only those who voted on Election Day, but those who voted early or used mail-in ballots.
Griggs said there are still roughly 800 mail-in ballots left to be counted. They will count those by Friday.