PADUCAH– The McCracken County Senior Center has begun planning a partial reopening set for Monday, June 21.
This initial reopening will operate with limited hours and reduced capacity. A full reopening is expected by July 6.
Executive Director of the senior center, Christine Thompson, said they are still waiting for guidance on specifics such as mask wearing and social distancing policies from the Purchase Area Development District.
According to the CDC, 83.3% of people over the age of 65 have already received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thompson added more information should be available by early next week.