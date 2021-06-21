PADUCAH– The Paducah-McCracken Senior Center reopened for the first time since last March.
Local seniors have been anticipating the reopen after being one of the last businesses to lift restrictions.
From hugs, to smiles, and just sitting down at the table with friends. It's these little things that seniors haven't been able to do at the Paducah-McCracken Senior Center for more than a year.
"You sit at home and you only have the 4 walls," Eans aid. "And one room or the other. But coming here it does help to be able to have conversations with a person, in person. It means a lot for your mental health."
Randell Dawson used to come here regularly. Dawson is excited to get back to the camaraderie and community at the senior center.
"I've told people over a period of time that the senior center is my home away from home," Dawson said. "So I've really enjoyed it. You know opening back up."
The center is reopening partially. This means they're only at 60% capacity. And they're limiting activities cuch as the exercise room. Executive Director Christine Thompson said it's all for the safety of the seniors.
"They're at a higher risk for COVID and COVID complications," Thompson said. "So we're just trying to be careful. Taking all precautions that we can without inconveniencing anyone."
Eans is embracing all of their social time time again. She hopes they'll always be able to get together with friends.
Masks are not required. They're optional, but recommended for those who haven't been vaccinated yet.
The senior center will continue to sanitize surfaces and tables every 30 minutes. They will fully open on July 6.