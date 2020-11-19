PADUCAH — It's a rundown horse track now, but the McCracken County Fiscal Court is hoping to turn the old Bluegrass Downs property into a youth sports complex. On Thursday, the nearly 58-acres that Bluegrass Downs sits on was given to McCracken County at no cost.
"It's a huge opportunity for the county, for the city, for the region," says McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
The plan is to have youth baseball, softball, and soccer fields in the sports complex. Now that the county has the property, the next step is finalizing the design for facility.
"We've got the infrastructure here in place, and we can start investigating what we want to do, what we're able to do right now," says Clymer.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones says this long envisioned project is finally becoming a reality.
"This is the time we should be doing this. Now we know this is the place, and I think anyone that I've shared this with in our contemplation stage says that place is just perfect," says Jones.
One big question still remains about the sports complex project: How will the count pay for it? A big chunk of the funding will come from the county's transient room tax, which is a fee on hotel rooms in the county. The county is also hoping to partner with the city of Paducah to help fund the complex. City Manager Jim Arndt says he does expect that to happen in some capacity.
"I fully anticipate that the city is going to be a partner, but what that partnership looks like is still yet to be determined," says Arndt.
The county will also lease an additional 10 acres that adjoins the nearly 58 acres that was given to them. Clymer says leasing that 10 acres will cost the county just under $1,000 a month.
Clymer anticipates a part of the sports complex could be completed in a year-and-a-half to two years.
If you missed the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission's announcement regarding the Bluegrass Downs property, click here to watch it in full.