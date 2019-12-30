MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We're two days away from the new year, and in Illinois, the calendar change brings the legalization of recreational marijuana. So, what does it mean for McCracken County? Sheriff Matt Carter says everything will be business as usual.
"The important thing thing to remember is that the legislators in Kentucky still deem any amount of possession of marijuana to be illegal," Carter says. "Until that changes in Kentucky, Kentucky law enforcement and across the commonwealth are going to continue enforce the laws of the commonwealth fairly and equally."
Carter doesn't want to speculate on whether there will be any increase in people caught with marijuana in Kentucky, but he says its possible.
"What I would rather do is maybe reevaluate this in six months, and see if any changes have taken place. I think it's reasonable that it could cause an increase," Carter says.
For taxpayers who are concerned their money is being put toward housing inmates facing marijuana charges, Carter wants to put some misconceptions to rest.
"There are actually very few people over in the jail incarcerated, here in McCracken County, for just a marijuana charge only. There are probably several that has other harder drugs attached along with that," Carter says. "As far as just marijuana possession, that typically just consists of an officer an individual a citation for possession"
Another concern is the possibility of an increased in marijuana trafficking. McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz is not expecting to see an increase of those of felony trafficking charges in the county. Illinois residents will be able to have up to 30 grams of marijuana, while out of state residents can have 15 in the state. Marijuana is still illegal in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Missouri.