PADUCAH, KY — "If everyone of us in our everyday lives would strive to leave things better than we found it, our world would be a much better place". These are words of wisdom from McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, who released a heartfelt statement announcing that he would be retiring before the end of his term.

Last fall, Sheriff Carter announced that he would not be running for a second term. Instead, he endorsed Chief Deputy Ryan Norman, who ran for the seat and received over 87% of the votes. According to Carter, there will not be any other name on the ballot in the November election, essentially making Norman the sheriff-elect.

Carter had something important to say about Norman, proclaiming "I have watched him many times in all sorts of situations and have always seen him do the right thing, even when he thought no one was looking."

Sheriff Matt Carter

Sheriff Carter stated that due the timing, leaving at the end of his term would result in the tax collection cycle being mandatorily audited by the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts two times instead of just one, which is a significant expense. Allowing Norman to take office ahead of the tax cycle would save thousands of dollars for the local government, which is why he has decided to end his term at the end of July instead of in January. 

Carter said that it has been an honor to serve in so many different positions in the McCracken County Sheriff's Office since he began his career in 2000. He gave his staff a shout-out too, saying "Each one of you are and always will be family to me. Over the years many of us have spent more time together than we have some of our own family as duty has called. We have shared experiences we will never forget, and some that we wish we could. Words cannot express how proud I am of the accomplishments and strides that we have made as an agency. You all are second to none."

