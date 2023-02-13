MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We now know the name of a woman who was shot and killed at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive in Paducah on Saturday.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says Elizabeth Williams died Saturday after she was shot multiple times in the hotel where she worked.
The man charged with murder in Williams' death, 55-year-old Robert Pannell of Palm Coast, Florida, is accused of assaulting another woman and man in the hotel parking lot before going into the hotel, shooting Williams and firing multiple rounds from a handgun indiscriminately in the hotel.
The sheriff's office on Saturday said multiple people were in close proximity to Pannell during the shooting, but Williams was the only person who was shot.
When sharing Williams' name with Local 6 on Monday, Norman said Williams' actions on Saturday may have saved the lives of others in the hotel. Norman did not go into further detail about what those actions are, but Local 6 will share those details when they are available.
The sheriff's office on Saturday said Pannell assaulted the man and woman outside the hotel after the couple couldn't give him a cigarette lighter. Investigators did not know the motive behind the shooting that followed the assault, the sheriff's office said. He had been staying as a guest in the hotel.
After shooting Williams and firing the gun indiscriminately inside the hotel, the sheriff's office said Pannell eventually threw the handgun inside the hotel lobby. The sheriff's office said the first deputy arrived at the scene less than two minutes after Paducah 911 received calls reporting the shooting. The deputy found Williams on the first floor of the hotel, and officers with the Paducah Police Department found Pannell in the parking lot and arrested him.
Pannell faces charges of first-degree murder and multiple counts of assault and wanton endangerment, as well as charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, the court officials told Local 6 he refused to be seen.