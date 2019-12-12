PADUCAH- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office Foundation is aimed at improving the community. Sheriff Matt Carter says it's been something he's been wanting to implement since he took office.
"It costs money to run a business and it costs money to run an agency. My goal all along with this was to help make the department even better by utilizing something like this," says Carter.
Donations given to the nonprofit will be use for things like better training for deputies, new equipment, and improving programs the department offers to the public.
"If we continue to do that, and we continue to progress as I believe that we have," Carter says. "It's going to make things even better for our community, safer for our community, and worse for the criminal element. Which is our number one goal."
The foundation hasn't determined what they're going to spend the money on yet. Sheriff Carter guarantees one thing for the people who make donations.
"We're definitely going to be very frugal with this money. We're going to be very dedicated to using every penny sparingly," Carter says. "And ensuring the public, for those that support this, we're going to look very closely at what we purchase and what training we do go after."
A board of five volunteers will look after how the foundation is operated and make final approvals on spending.