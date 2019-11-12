PADUCAH— A McCracken County Sheriff's deputy cruiser was hit by a snowplow early Tuesday morning in McCracken County.
Deputy Ryan Willcutt was parked on the westbound shoulder of North Friendship Road with his emergency lights on around 7:40 a.m. 22-year-old Issac Aldridge of Bardwell, KY, was driving a state Highway Department snow plow when he lost traction and rear ended Willcutt.
The crash pushed Deputy Willcutt's cruiser off the road. The snow plow spun into the oncoming lane, where is crashed with an SUV driven by 27-year-old Macey Karnes of Bardwell, KY.
Karnes' SUV then hit another SUV driven by Paul Dutton of Paducah.
Willcutt was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for neck pain, no one else reported any injuries from the crash.