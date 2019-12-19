MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you shop online using sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, chances are you have faced the uncomfortable scenario of meeting up with a stranger.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said that's why the McCracken County Sheriff's Department has an internet purchase exchange location.
"It's a location that provides citizens to meet, to either sell or purchase items that they may have posted online, and provide a location that's going to be known," said Carter.
It's in the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot.
The space has been available for about three years.
A recent call to the sheriff's office showed that people still are not aware of it.
"We actually had a recent inquiry. He was going to be selling some items, and he didn't want to give his home address out, and wanted to know if we had any ideas or suggestions as to where they may be able meet," said Carter.
Carter said that spot is perfect for an internet purchase exchange.
There are cameras setup on the courthouse and jail across the street to watch everything 24/7 and ensure a safe transaction.
Deputies are also making their way in and out of the buildings during the day and night.
"If a buyer or seller suggests to utilize this particular location to make that transaction and the other party does not want to meet there, I would probably discontinue any further contact with that individual," said Carter.
It offers a safe place and the right approach to save you a headache this holiday season.
The Metropolis Police Department and Graves County Sheriff's Office each said people in their communities are able to use their lobbies for the same purpose.