MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in a burglary investigation.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, several people forced their way into Hank Brother's True Value in Lone Oak, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say the suspects took several thousands of dollars' worth of power tools and other items.
If you have any information about the Hank Brother's burglary, investigators ask you to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department by calling 270-444-4719 or through the online tip form at mccrackencountysheriff.com.
Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411, calling WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL or downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app from the Apple Store or Google Play.