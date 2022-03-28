PADUCAH – A McCracken County man was arrested for driving under the influence, as well as other charges, when his vehicle crashed into the rear of a McCracken County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Friday.
Paducah police were alerted to the collision at 10:04 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and the westbound off-ramp of I-24.
Deputy Brad Lamb and his K9 partner, Sikal, were stopped at a red light when their cruiser was hit in the rear by an SUV driven by 44-year-old Capus Adams of Clark Line Road.
Both drivers were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment. According to the Paducah Police Department, the K9 was not reported injured.
Adams was arrested for first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to maintain insurance, having no registration receipt, having no registration plates and having no operator's license. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.