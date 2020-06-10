PADUCAH — Protecting K9 Heroes says K9 Bobi from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has been granted a ballistic vest.
Protecting K9 Heroes says on their Facebook page this gift of protection was made possible by donations to Protecting K9 Heroes and sponsored by Jill and Marcel Paillard of Pennsylvania and in memory of Charlotte and Dennis.
K9 Bobi is a 2.5-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix and is partnered with Deputy Latta.
The Facebook post says Bobi likes to go swimming in the pond and finding his ball, but does not like taking a bath or people that break the law.
Protecting K9 Heroes says Bobi previously received a Trauma kit and Narcan kit.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids and reverses overdoses within two to five minutes, says the Protecting K9 Heroes. Each kit includes one 4 Mg device as well as a Narcan Holster.
Unfortunately, the Facebook post continues, law enforcement agencies risk losing K9s to the drug epidemic during searching and the goal is to have their handlers properly equipped in case of emergencies. Protecting K9 Heroes says handlers are instructed to receive training from their local veterinarians on the proper use of the product.
On the other hand, the trauma kits are equipped with first aid and trauma supplies for both the handler and K9. The backpack style trauma kit works so handlers can throw it on while on possible long tracks.
The nonprofit organization says they want to ensure one hand is on the leash and one is free for emergencies if they happen. There is also room in the kit for extra water, ammo, and anything else they see fit.
Protecting K9 Heroes is a nonprofit organization that is operated by volunteer basis only. They are able to protect these dogs through donations and support for the community.
The nonprofit says their mission is to reduce the amount of K9 deaths through the United States by supplying as many of them with the protections they need, like ballistic vests, K9 first aid kits, and Narcan kits.
If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation or helping to protect a K9, you may donate through their website or checks can be mailed to: Protecting K9 Heroes P.O. Box 422 Glenwood, IL 60425.
You can be call also the nonprofit at 708-480-2292.