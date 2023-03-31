MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a local business' former employee and a man living with her after receiving a complaint of a mass shooting threat.
The business reported they had terminated an employee on Thursday, March 30. The employee was living on the business property at the time.
Deputies say the business reported a male who was living with the employee had sent a text message to another person stating he was "near going on a killing spree."
Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Colyar responded to the scene and identified the former employee as 55-year-old Sonya S. Leeds of Gilbert, Arizona. The male who was living with Leeds and the one who sent the text was identified as 51-year-old Edward E. Collett of Mesa, Arizona.
Leeds and Collett returned to the business to retrieve items they had left behind around 11 p.m. Deputies and detectives were at the scene when Leeds and Collett arrived.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and hotel room. Deputies say they located a loaded .40 caliber pistol in the trunk of the car, found a 9mm Hipoint carbine and quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in the hotel room.
Leeds and Collett have previous felony convictions that prohibit them from owning or possessing firearms, deputies say. Collett has a lengthy criminal history from multiple states.
Collett and Leeds were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Charges are below:
- Edward E. Collett
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Third-degree terroristic threatening
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (cocaine)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sonya S. Leeds
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (cocaine)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia