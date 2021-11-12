PADUCAH – This Saturday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office will be hosting the "Deputy Dogs and Paws For a Cause" pet food and supply drive.
From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies and volunteers will be in front of the PetSmart at 2929 James Sanders Blvd. in Paducah.
During that time you can drop off any pet food and supplies that our furry friends might appreciate.
The sheriff's office has partnered with McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs for this donation drive.
You can also drop off donations at the McCracken County Sheriff's Office until 4:30 p.m. Friday.