Weather Alert

...Wind Gusts 30 to 40 mph possible across parts of the Quad State region today... Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop over parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around or slightly before 6 am CST, spreading south and east through the day in advance of a fast moving weather system crossing the area. As the day progresses, wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will become more common. Wind gusts approaching or briefly exceeding 40 mph may be possible in an area stretching along and south of a line from Naylor, Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, onward to Vienna in southern Illinois, and stretching northeast to Henderson and Owensboro in northwest Kentucky today. The strongest winds will likely develop over southeast Missouri near 8 am CST and spread quickly across parts of extreme southern Illinois, the Purchase and Pennyrile areas of west Kentucky through 1 pm CST. Some of the wind gusts may be locally enhanced by nearby shower activity. The gusty winds will likely toss around unsecured objects left outdoors and could break small tree limbs. If these tree limbs fall on power lines, a brief interruption in electricity may result. Drivers of high profile vehicles may experience difficulty driving due to the stronger winds. These winds should rapidly subside after sunset across the Quad State region.