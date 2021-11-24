On Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office began investigating a theft of a camper that had been stolen from the 4700 block of Reidland Road.
The victim reported the camper had been stolen overnight.
Video surveillance obtained by the sheriff's office showed that a regular cab Ford Ranger truck, possibly white in color pulled onto the lot at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday. The driver connected the camper to the truck and drove off with it.
The camper is described as being an older white with blue striping Sonnybrook model camper.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information in identifying the truck and/or its operator.
If you can provide information please contact the sheriff's office at 270-444-4719.