PADUCAH ━ McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said he's grateful to the McCracken County Fiscal Court after their decision Monday night to broaden the scope of recently approved changes affecting deputies' pay.
He said those changes have been in the works for several years, and last nights decision was a great step. "We're a little behind the times, and it's a constant struggle to to keep the pay where it's competitive with other agencies and other jobs,” he said.
The vote to increase deputies' cost of living allowance, or COLA, happened in June. But, it only applied to current employees at their current pay scale. It did not account for previous time at other departments, creating a large disparity in wages. Now, with the new ordinance, the actual pay scale reflects the COLA, so new employees benefit as well, and time served at other departments will be taken into account.
"Obviously, with the economy the way it is, I'm not going to be upset about it. I think everybody will be excited once they find out about it," said Deputy Lindsey Miller.
Miller is the department's only animal cruelty investigator. She's been with the department for more than 12 years and welcomes the raise. "I think that, especially with the past sheriffs trying to get us a pay raise for as long as I've been here, trying to at least get us matched up with the city some, and I think that it's a positive thing for us. Absolutely," she said.
She said it can help with the increasing cost of everything. "Especially with paying for day care, because that's a very big chunk of money for most parents that are trying to work, and it'll help with that for sure," she said.
Norman said the change will not only help with recruiting efforts but also provide a feeling of security.
"To be able to recruit and retain good-quality candidates or employees. Again, the pay isn't the most important thing, but the pay is what puts food on the table for your family, and at the end of the day, for those of us who have families, that's the priority," he said.
Norman also said that since securing this pay raise, there are other areas they want to improve as well.
"I'm only as good as my training, and any employee is only as good as the training they receive, and it's constantly evolving. So, that's something that we're definitely going to be focusing on, and with this new equipment, that's also something we have to train on," he said.
Miller is excited for the upcoming raise.
"It's all the things that we would stress about normally that most everybody stresses about, and I think most people across the board, if they get a pay raise, they're going to be pretty happy about it," she said.
Employees moving into a higher pay bracket will see the increase on July 1, 2024.