PADUCAH — If you noticed an increased police presence at the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative on Friday, there's no need to worry, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department held an active shooter training drill Friday morning.
The drill was held at JPEC at 6525 U.S. 60. The drill began at 10 a.m. and lasted for about an hour.
JPEC made an announcement on their Facebook about their office closing for employee training on Friday, but their dispatch line is still available 24/7 for customers to report any outages.
MCSO asked the public to stay away from the area during the drill to better protect McCracken County citizens.