MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More than two dozen law enforcement officers were honored for their service Thursday night during the McCracken County Sheriff's Office's annual awards dinner.
The sheriff's office says many of the awards presented during Thursday's dinner were retroactive, because the sheriff's office didn't hold and awards dinner in 2022.
On Friday, the sheriff's office announced the winner's names, along with information about why they were honored.
Life Saving Award
The award is presented to those who saved a life through first aid or critical casualty care without the risk of bodily harm, the sheriff's office says. The winners are:
Deputy Kenneth Baldwin: The sheriff's office says Baldwin acted quickly to an accident in which a small child was struck by lawnmower blades. "Deputy Baldwin quickly administered casualty care and was credited by physicians for saving the child’s life," the sheriff's office says.
Deputy Matthew Krone and Detective Sarah Martin: Krone and Martin responded used crisis intervention techniques to convince a person who was standing on the edge of Ledbetter Bridge not to jump, the sheriff's office says. That person went on to receive medical care, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies Brandon Little, Kyle Latta, Kenneth Baldwin, and Jon Hayden and Sgt. Tom Starks: The sheriff's office says this group of law enforcement officers pulled someone out of a burning vehicle, saving that individual's life.
Meritorious Service with Valor and Meritorious Conduct awards
The sheriff's office sys more than 25 current McCracken County deputies responded to Marshall and Graves counties the night of Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado outbreak created widespread destruction and cost dozens of lives in the Local 6 area. Fourteen deputies were honored Thursday night with Meritorious Service with Valor awards for their actions that night, and more than 10 others received Meritorious Conduct awards.
Meritorious Service with Valor
The sheriff's office says these award winners demonstrated courage and strength that night, and "put themselves at grave risk by going into burning or fallen structures to attempt to save tornado victims." The winners are:
- Cpl. Wesley Wright
- Deputy Jordan Springer
- Chief Bailiff Melissa Dillon
- Sgt. Tom Starks
- Deputy Kyle Latta
- Sgt. Todd Ray
- Deputy Zack Kimbler
- Lt. Trent Hardin
- Reserve Deputy Tom Clayton
- Deputy Brad Lamb
- Deputy Kenneth Baldwin
- Detective Kyle Seratt
- Detective Ronnie Giles
- Sgt. Ryan Burrow
Meritorious Conduct award
The sheriff's office says the 12 deputies who received this award showed conduct above the normal course of duties that night, displaying "great character, integrity, and/or courage while engaged in law enforcement activities." The winners are:
- Deputy John Lancaster
- Detective Sarah Martin
- Detective Jerry Jones
- Detective Sgt. Benny Kauffman
- Deputy Steve Croft
- Deputy Ray Sotomayor
- Deputy Brendan Weldon
- Sergeant George Johnson
- Reserve Deputy Tyler Parker
- Detective Blake Maness
- Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt
Sheriff's Special Recognition awards
Chaplains Trad York and Tim Turner received this award for what the sheriff's office says is their outstanding service to the sheriff's office and the communities surrounding it.
"Chaplains York and Turner are often helping Deputies speak to victims as well as witnesses and family members," the sheriff's office says. "Their ability to help console those who are in distress as well as guide them for further services is invaluable to the Sheriff’s Office. They offer guidance to deputies and are always ready to serve the citizens of McCracken County."
Other award winners include
Court Security Officer of the Year: Court Security Officer Ray Purvis.
Detective of the Year: Detective David Clark - The sheriff's office says Clark helped seize more than $100,000 in illegal drug proceeds in 2022, and he was the lead detective in cases in which more than 75 people were arrested.
Deputy of the Year: Cpl. Tyler Davis - The sheriff's office says Davis a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and an instructor at the sheriff's office who "works diligently every day to help the citizens of McCracken County."
Naloxone Life-Saving Awards
The sheriff's office says 11 Naloxone Life-Saving awards were presented. All McCracken County deputies and detectives carry the opioid overdose reversal drug, which allows them to revive people who are overdosing so they can receive the medical care they need. The sheriff's office did not list the names of the 11 deputies who received this award, but did note that some of them administered naloxone multiple times throughout 2022. "By utilizing Naloxone, these Deputies were able to save the life of the person so that they can hopefully receive treatment for substance abuse, either through the MCSO’s Badges of Hope program or another entity," the sheriff's office says.